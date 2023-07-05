In a certain plant, fruit is either red or yellow, and fruit shape is either oval or long. Red and oval are the dominant traits. Two plants, both heterozygous for these traits, were testcrossed, with the following results.
Determine the location of the genes relative to one another and the genotypes of the two parental plants.
Verified Solution
55s
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
52
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Mapping Genes with a bite sized video explanation from Kylia Goodner