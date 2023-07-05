Skip to main content
Genetics4. Genetic Mapping and LinkageMapping Genes
Problem 26
In a certain plant, fruit is either red or yellow, and fruit shape is either oval or long. Red and oval are the dominant traits. Two plants, both heterozygous for these traits, were testcrossed, with the following results. Determine the location of the genes relative to one another and the genotypes of the two parental plants.

