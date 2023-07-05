Skip to main content
Genetics4. Genetic Mapping and LinkageMapping Genes
Traditional gene mapping has been applied successfully to a variety of organisms including yeast, fungi, maize, and Drosophila. However, human gene mapping has only recently shared a similar spotlight. What factors have delayed the application of traditional gene-mapping techniques in humans?

