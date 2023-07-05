Skip to main content
Genetics15. Genomes and GenomicsGenomics and Human Medicine
Problem 14a
Textbook Question

When the S. cerevisiae genome was sequenced and surveyed for possible genes, only about 40% of those genes had been previously identified in forward genetic screens. This left about 60% of predicted genes with no known function, leading some to dub the genes fun (function unknown) genes. You wish to know the physical location of the encoded protein product. How will you obtain such information?

