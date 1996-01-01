Explain differences between whole-genome sequencing (WGS) and whole-exome sequencing (WES), and describe advantages and disadvantages of each approach for identifying disease-causing mutations in a genome. Which approach was used for the Human Genome Project?
15. Genomes and Genomics
Genomics and Human Medicine
- Multiple Choice
The human genome project discovered that protein coding regions make up what percent of the human genome?
- Multiple Choice
Transgenic organisms are organisms that contain what?
- Multiple Choice
The purpose of human gene therapy is to what?
- Textbook Question
Using the data in Table B, calculate the average number of kilobase (kb) pairs per centimorgan in the six multicellular eukaryotic organisms. How would this information influence strategies to clone genes known only by a mutant phenotype in these organisms?
- Textbook Question
Diseases and conditions on the RUSP list are tested on every newborn infant, and if the baby has one of the conditions, the parents are immediately informed. What kind of information and counseling should be provided to the parents along with the diagnosis?
- Textbook Question
Diagram the mechanism by which CRISPR–Cas functions in the immune system of bacteria and archaea.
- Textbook Question
Describe how CRISPR–Cas has been modified to create a genome-editing tool.
- Textbook Question
Describe three major goals of the Human Genome Project.
- Textbook Question
You have identified a gene encoding the protein involved in the rate-limiting step in vitamin E biosynthesis. How would you create a transgenic plant producing large quantities of vitamin E in its seeds?
- Textbook Question
Describe the human genome in terms of genome size, the percentage of the genome that codes for proteins, how much is composed of repetitive sequences, and how many genes it contains. Describe two other features of the human genome.
- Textbook Question
You have identified a recessive mutation that alters bristle patterning in Drosophila and have used recombinant DNA technology to identify a genomic clone that you believe harbors the gene. How would you demonstrate that your gene is on the genomic clone?
- Textbook Question
The Human Genome Project has demonstrated that in humans of all races and nationalities approximately 99.9 percent of the genome sequence is the same, yet different individuals can be identified by DNA fingerprinting techniques. What is one primary variation in the human genome that can be used to distinguish different individuals? Briefly explain your answer.
- Textbook Question
Imagine yourself in the same position as Kristen Powers, faced with the decision of whether or not to undergo a genetic test that will discover if you have inherited Huntington disease. List five life decisions or choices that you think are likely to be affected by the results of the genetic test. Do you think you would make the same choice to test that Kristen made? Why or why not?
- Textbook Question
Through the Human Genome Project (HGP), a relatively accurate human genome sequence was published from combined samples from multiple individuals. It serves as a reference for a haploid genome. How do results from personal genome projects (PGP) differ from those of the HGP?