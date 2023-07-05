Skip to main content
Genetics15. Genomes and GenomicsGenomics and Human Medicine
Problem 13a
Imagine yourself in the same position as Kristen Powers, faced with the decision of whether or not to undergo a genetic test that will discover if you have inherited Huntington disease. List five life decisions or choices that you think are likely to be affected by the results of the genetic test. Do you think you would make the same choice to test that Kristen made? Why or why not?

