Multiple Choice
In fundamentals of genetics, an organism’s allele combination is called the ____.
A
Chromosome
B
Phenotype
C
Karyotype
D
Genotype
1
Understand the key terms related to genetics: 'Chromosome' refers to the structure that carries genetic material, 'Phenotype' is the observable traits of an organism, 'Karyotype' is the number and appearance of chromosomes in a cell, and 'Genotype' is the genetic makeup or allele combination of an organism.
Identify that the question asks for the term describing an organism's allele combination, which relates to the genetic information rather than physical traits or chromosome structure.
Recall that alleles are different versions of a gene that an organism inherits from its parents, and the combination of these alleles constitutes the organism's genetic identity at specific loci.
Match the definition of 'Genotype' as the specific set of alleles an organism possesses, distinguishing it from 'Phenotype' which is the expression of those alleles.
Conclude that the correct term for an organism’s allele combination is 'Genotype'.
