Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!
Multiple Choice
In the context of fundamental genetics, how do genotype and phenotype differ?
A
Genotype and phenotype are interchangeable terms that both describe an organism’s observable characteristics.
B
Genotype is the set of environmental influences on a trait, whereas phenotype is the DNA sequence of a gene.
C
Genotype refers to observable traits, whereas phenotype refers to the alleles inherited from parents.
D
Genotype is an organism’s genetic makeup (alleles), whereas phenotype is the observable traits produced by the genotype and environment.
0 Comments
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Define genotype as the genetic makeup of an organism, which consists of the specific alleles inherited from its parents. These alleles are segments of DNA that code for particular traits.
Step 2: Define phenotype as the observable physical or biochemical characteristics of an organism, such as height, eye color, or blood type, which result from the interaction of the genotype with the environment.
Step 3: Explain that genotype is the underlying genetic information, while phenotype is the expression of that information in the organism's traits.
Step 4: Clarify that phenotype can be influenced by environmental factors in addition to genotype, meaning two organisms with the same genotype can have different phenotypes under different environmental conditions.
Step 5: Summarize by stating that genotype refers to the inherited genetic code (alleles), and phenotype refers to the actual traits observed, which arise from the genotype and environmental interactions.
Watch next
Master Genetics Basics with a bite sized video explanation from Kylia