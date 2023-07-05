Skip to main content
Genetics
17. Mutation, Repair, and Recombination
Types of Mutations
0:52 minutes
Problem 26b
Textbook Question
With the knowledge that radiation causes mutations, many assume that human-made forms of radiation are the major contributors to the mutational load in humans. What evidence suggests otherwise?
Verified Solution
52s
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
21
9:49m
