Yeast are single-celled eukaryotic organisms that grow in culture as either haploids or diploids. Diploid yeast are generated when two haploid strains fuse together. Seven haploid mutant strains of yeast exhibit similar normal growth habit at 25°C, but at 37°C, they show different growth capabilities. The table below displays the growth pattern
Hypothesize about the nature of the mutation affecting each of these mutant yeast strains, including why strains B and G display different growth habit at C37°C than the other strains.
Verified Solution
2m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
1
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Point Mutations with a bite sized video explanation from Kylia Goodner