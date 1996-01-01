Multiple Choice
In the context of DNA replication, what does 'semiconservative' mean?
Which of the following experiments showed that DNA replicated via semiconservative replication?
In the discussion, we focused on how DNA is replicated and synthesized. We also discussed recombination at the DNA level. Along the way, we encountered many opportunities to consider how this information was acquired. On the basis of these discussions, what answers would you propose to the following fundamental questions?
What is the experimental basis for concluding that DNA replicates semiconservatively in both bacteria and eukaryotes?