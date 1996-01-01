Table of contents
- 1. Introduction to Genetics51m
- 2. Mendel's Laws of Inheritance3h 37m
- 3. Extensions to Mendelian Inheritance2h 41m
- 4. Genetic Mapping and Linkage2h 28m
- 5. Genetics of Bacteria and Viruses1h 21m
- 6. Chromosomal Variation1h 48m
- 7. DNA and Chromosome Structure56m
- 8. DNA Replication1h 10m
- 9. Mitosis and Meiosis1h 34m
- 10. Transcription1h 0m
- 11. Translation58m
- 12. Gene Regulation in Prokaryotes1h 19m
- 13. Gene Regulation in Eukaryotes44m
- 14. Genetic Control of Development44m
- 15. Genomes and Genomics1h 50m
- 16. Transposable Elements47m
- 17. Mutation, Repair, and Recombination1h 6m
- 18. Molecular Genetic Tools19m
- 19. Cancer Genetics29m
- 20. Quantitative Genetics1h 26m
- 21. Population Genetics50m
- 22. Evolutionary Genetics29m
8. DNA Replication
Semiconservative Replication
Struggling with Genetics?Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!Watch the first video
Multiple Choice
The term semiconservative refers specifically to which aspect of DNA replication?
A
DNA replication occurs only in one direction along the template strand.
B
Each new DNA molecule consists of one parental strand and one newly synthesized strand.
C
Both strands of the original DNA molecule remain together after replication.
D
Each new DNA molecule is composed entirely of newly synthesized strands.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the term 'semiconservative' in the context of DNA replication. It describes how the original DNA molecule is copied during replication.
Recall that DNA replication involves separating the two strands of the original DNA molecule, each serving as a template for a new complementary strand.
Recognize that 'semiconservative' means each new DNA molecule retains one of the original (parental) strands paired with one newly synthesized strand.
Contrast this with other possible models of replication, such as conservative (where the original molecule remains intact and a completely new molecule is made) or dispersive (where strands are mixed segments of old and new DNA).
Conclude that the semiconservative model specifically refers to the fact that each daughter DNA molecule consists of one parental strand and one newly synthesized strand.
Watch next
Master Semiconservative Replication with a bite sized video explanation from KyliaStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice
Multiple Choice
Which statement best describes semiconservative replication of DNA?
12
views
Multiple Choice
Which statement correctly describes the semiconservative model of DNA replication?
33
views
Multiple Choice
Which of the following experiments showed that DNA replicated via semiconservative replication?
800
views
Textbook Question
In the discussion, we focused on how DNA is replicated and synthesized. We also discussed recombination at the DNA level. Along the way, we encountered many opportunities to consider how this information was acquired. On the basis of these discussions, what answers would you propose to the following fundamental questions?
What is the experimental basis for concluding that DNA replicates semiconservatively in both bacteria and eukaryotes?
532
views
Semiconservative Replication practice set
- Problem sets built by lead tutorsExpert video explanations