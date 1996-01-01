Consider a diploid cell that contains three pairs of chromosomes designated AA, BB, and CC. Each pair contains a maternal and a paternal member (e.g., Am and Ap). Using these designations, demonstrate your understanding of mitosis and meiosis by drawing chromatid combinations as requested. Be sure to indicate when chromatids are paired as a result of replication and/or synapsis.

Assume that during meiosis I none of the C chromosomes disjoin at metaphase, but they separate into dyads (instead of monads) during meiosis II. How would this change the alignments that you constructed during the anaphase stages in meiosis I and II? Draw them.