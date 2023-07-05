Skip to main content
Pearson+ Logo
Genetics9. Mitosis and MeiosisMeiosis
2:52 minutes
Problem 31
Textbook Question

A species of cereal rye (Secale cereale) has a chromosome number of 14, while a species of Canadian wild rye (Elymus canadensis) has a chromosome number of 28. Sterile hybrids can be produced by crossing Secale with Elymus. Given that none of the chromosomes pair at meiosis I in the sterile hybrid (Hang and Franckowlak, 1984), speculate on the anaphase I separation patterns of these chromosomes.

Verified Solution
clock
2m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
85
Was this helpful?
5:30m

Watch next

Master Meiosis Overview with a bite sized video explanation from Kylia Goodner

Start learning
05:30
Meiosis Overview
Kylia Goodner
187
2
1
09:06
Meiosis Steps
Kylia Goodner
129
2
3
Click to get Pearson+ appDownload the Mobile app
© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.