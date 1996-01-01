Understand the nature of HIV as a virus and the type of genetic material it carries. Viruses can have either DNA or RNA as their genetic material, and it can be single-stranded or double-stranded.
Recall that HIV is classified as a retrovirus, which means it carries its genetic information in the form of RNA rather than DNA.
Recognize that the RNA in HIV is single-stranded, which is typical for retroviruses, as they use reverse transcriptase to convert their single-stranded RNA into double-stranded DNA inside the host cell.
Eliminate options that do not match this characteristic: single-stranded DNA, double-stranded RNA, and double-stranded DNA are not the genetic material of HIV.
Conclude that the correct description of HIV's genetic material is single-stranded RNA.
