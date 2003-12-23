How would early cells benefit from DNA replacing RNA as the primary information storage molecule?
DNA contains uracil, which makes it less prone to mutations.
DNA is chemically more stable than RNA, reducing the likelihood of genetic information loss.
DNA can directly catalyze biochemical reactions, increasing metabolic efficiency.
DNA is single-stranded, allowing for faster replication than RNA.
Understand the chemical differences between DNA and RNA, focusing on their sugar components and nitrogenous bases. DNA contains deoxyribose sugar and thymine, while RNA contains ribose sugar and uracil.
Recognize that the presence of deoxyribose in DNA makes it less reactive and more chemically stable compared to the ribose in RNA, which has a reactive hydroxyl group that can lead to strand breakage.
Consider how chemical stability affects the preservation of genetic information: a more stable molecule like DNA is less prone to spontaneous mutations and degradation over time.
Evaluate the functional roles of DNA and RNA: DNA primarily serves as a long-term storage molecule for genetic information, whereas RNA often acts as a transient messenger or catalyst.
Conclude that early cells would benefit from DNA replacing RNA as the primary information storage molecule because DNA's chemical stability reduces the likelihood of genetic information loss, ensuring more reliable inheritance.
