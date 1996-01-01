Which RNA nucleotide is complementary to thymine in DNA during transcription?
A
Adenine
B
Guanine
C
Cytosine
D
Uracil
Verified step by step guidance
1
Recall that during transcription, the DNA sequence is used as a template to synthesize RNA. The base pairing rules between DNA and RNA are similar to DNA replication, but with one key difference: RNA contains uracil (U) instead of thymine (T).
Identify the base in DNA that pairs with thymine (T). In DNA, adenine (A) pairs with thymine (T) through two hydrogen bonds.
Since RNA uses uracil (U) instead of thymine, the RNA nucleotide that pairs with adenine (A) in DNA is uracil (U).
Therefore, when the DNA template strand has thymine (T), the complementary RNA nucleotide incorporated during transcription is adenine (A). Conversely, when the DNA template has adenine (A), the RNA nucleotide incorporated is uracil (U).
In this problem, since thymine (T) is on the DNA strand, the complementary RNA nucleotide that pairs with it during transcription is adenine (A). The answer 'Uracil' corresponds to the RNA nucleotide complementary to adenine in DNA, not thymine.
