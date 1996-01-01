Given the partial DNA coding strand sequence 5'-ATG GAA TGC-3', which amino acid sequence is encoded by this segment?
A
Met-Asp-Trp
B
Tyr-Leu-Ala
C
Lys-Gly-Ser
D
Met-Glu-Cys
1
Identify that the given sequence is the DNA coding strand, which runs 5' to 3'. To find the amino acid sequence, first transcribe this DNA coding strand into mRNA by replacing each DNA base with its RNA complement, remembering that the coding strand sequence is the same as the mRNA sequence except T is replaced by U.
Write the mRNA sequence corresponding to the DNA coding strand 5'-ATG GAA TGC-3'. This will be 5'-AUG GAA UGC-3'.
Divide the mRNA sequence into codons, which are groups of three nucleotides: AUG, GAA, and UGC.
Use the genetic code table to translate each mRNA codon into its corresponding amino acid: AUG codes for Methionine (Met), GAA codes for Glutamic acid (Glu), and UGC codes for Cysteine (Cys).
Combine the amino acids in order to get the polypeptide sequence encoded by the DNA segment: Met-Glu-Cys.
