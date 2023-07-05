Skip to main content
Genetics13. Gene Regulation in EukaryotesEpigenetics, Chromatin Modifications, and Regulation
A particular type of anemia in humans, called β-thalassemia, results from a severe reduction or absence of the normal β-globin chain of hemoglobin. However, the γ-globin chain, normally only expressed during fetal development, can functionally substitute for β-globin. A variety of studies have explored the use of the nucleoside 5-azacytidine for the expression of γ-globin in adult patients with β-thalassemia.

Explain why this drug may also have some adverse side effects.

