Skip to main content
Pearson+ Logo
Genetics13. Gene Regulation in EukaryotesEpigenetics, Chromatin Modifications, and Regulation
2:45 minutes
Problem 26
Textbook Question

DNA methylation is commonly associated with a reduction of transcription. The following data come from a study of the impact of the location and extent of DNA methylation on gene activity in eukaryotic cells. A bacterial gene, luciferase, was inserted into plasmids next to eukaryotic promoter fragments. CpG sequences, either within the promoter and coding sequence (transcription unit) or outside of the transcription unit, were methylated to various degrees, in vitro. The chimeric plasmids were then introduced into cultured cells, and luciferase activity was assayed. These data compare the degree of expression of luciferase with differences in the location of DNA methylation [Irvine et al. (2002). Mol. and Cell. Biol. 22:6689–6696]. What general conclusions can be drawn from these data? 


Verified Solution
clock
2m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
34
Was this helpful?
4:35m

Watch next

Master Chromatin with a bite sized video explanation from Kylia Goodner

Start learning
04:35
Chromatin
Kylia Goodner
173
2
1
08:
Histone Protein Modifications
Kylia Goodner
161
1
1
02:51
Other Chromatin Modifications
Kylia Goodner
123
1
3
Click to get Pearson+ appDownload the Mobile app
© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.