Table of contents
- 1. Introduction to Genetics42m
- 2. Mendel's Laws of Inheritance3h 37m
- 3. Extensions to Mendelian Inheritance2h 41m
- 4. Genetic Mapping and Linkage2h 28m
- 5. Genetics of Bacteria and Viruses1h 21m
- 6. Chromosomal Variation1h 48m
- 7. DNA and Chromosome Structure56m
- 8. DNA Replication1h 10m
- 9. Mitosis and Meiosis1h 34m
- 10. Transcription1h 0m
- 11. Translation58m
- 12. Gene Regulation in Prokaryotes1h 19m
- 13. Gene Regulation in Eukaryotes44m
- 14. Genetic Control of Development44m
- 15. Genomes and Genomics1h 50m
- 16. Transposable Elements47m
- 17. Mutation, Repair, and Recombination1h 6m
- 18. Molecular Genetic Tools19m
- 19. Cancer Genetics29m
- 20. Quantitative Genetics1h 26m
- 21. Population Genetics50m
- 22. Evolutionary Genetics29m
7. DNA and Chromosome Structure
DNA Structure
Multiple Choice
Which of the following is NOT true regarding the structure of the DNA double helix?
A
The two strands run parallel
B
The two strands are complementary
C
The nucleotides are held together via Phosphodiester bonds
D
There is a major groove and minor groove
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Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the basic structure of DNA: DNA is a double helix composed of two strands that are twisted around each other.
Recognize that the two strands of DNA run in opposite directions, which is referred to as being 'antiparallel'. This means one strand runs 5' to 3' and the other runs 3' to 5'.
Identify that the strands are complementary, meaning that the bases on one strand pair with specific bases on the other strand (A with T, and C with G).
Know that nucleotides within each strand are connected by phosphodiester bonds, which link the sugar of one nucleotide to the phosphate group of the next.
Understand the concept of major and minor grooves: The twisting of the DNA strands creates two types of grooves, major and minor, which are important for protein binding and DNA interactions.
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Multiple Choice
In DNA, cytosine (C) always pairs with which nitrogenous base?
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Multiple Choice
In DNA structure, what is the five-carbon (pentose) sugar found in the nucleotide backbone?
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Textbook Question
How do we know that G pairs with C and that A pairs with T as complementary base pairs are formed?
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Textbook Question
How was it determined that the structure of DNA is a double helix with the two strands held together by hydrogen bonds formed between complementary nitrogenous bases?
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Textbook Question
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