Which of the following statements about microRNAs (miRNAs) is true?
A
miRNAs are only found in prokaryotic organisms.
B
miRNAs are small non-coding RNAs that regulate gene expression by binding to complementary sequences on target mRNAs.
C
miRNAs are translated into proteins that directly modify DNA sequences.
D
miRNAs increase the stability and translation of their target mRNAs.
Step 1: Understand what microRNAs (miRNAs) are. miRNAs are small non-coding RNA molecules, typically about 20-24 nucleotides long, that play a role in regulating gene expression.
Step 2: Recognize that miRNAs are found primarily in eukaryotic organisms, not prokaryotes. This means the statement that miRNAs are only found in prokaryotic organisms is false.
Step 3: Know that miRNAs do not code for proteins. Instead, they function by binding to complementary sequences on target messenger RNAs (mRNAs), which affects the mRNA's stability or translation.
Step 4: Understand the mechanism of miRNA action: they usually repress gene expression by either causing degradation of the target mRNA or inhibiting its translation, rather than increasing stability or translation.
Step 5: Conclude that the true statement is that miRNAs are small non-coding RNAs that regulate gene expression by binding to complementary sequences on target mRNAs.
