In a genetic study, four species (W, X, Y, and Z) are analyzed for similarities in their gene sequences. If species W shares the highest percentage of homologous genes with species X compared to Y and Z, which species is most closely related to species W?
A
Species Y
B
Species X
C
Species Z
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that in genetics, species that share a higher percentage of homologous genes are considered more closely related because they have a more recent common ancestor.
Identify the species that shares the highest percentage of homologous genes with species W, which is given as species X in the problem.
Recognize that since species X shares more homologous genes with species W than species Y or Z, species X is genetically closer to species W.
Recall that homologous genes are genes inherited from a common ancestor, so a higher percentage indicates a closer evolutionary relationship.
Conclude that species X is the most closely related to species W based on the highest percentage of shared homologous genes.
Watch next
Master Interacting Genes Overview with a bite sized video explanation from Kylia