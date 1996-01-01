Which of the following events of meiosis I confirms Mendel's second law of independent assortment?
A
Replication of DNA during interphase
B
Random orientation of homologous chromosome pairs at the metaphase I plate
C
Separation of sister chromatids during anaphase I
D
Crossing over between non-sister chromatids during prophase I
Verified step by step guidance
1
Recall Mendel's second law, the law of independent assortment, which states that alleles of different genes assort independently of one another during gamete formation.
Understand that meiosis I is the stage where homologous chromosomes pair up and then separate, which can influence how alleles are distributed into gametes.
Identify the key event in meiosis I that leads to independent assortment: the random orientation of homologous chromosome pairs at the metaphase I plate, where each pair aligns independently of others.
Recognize that this random orientation means the maternal and paternal chromosomes are assorted into daughter cells independently, which is the physical basis for Mendel's second law.
Note that other events like DNA replication, separation of sister chromatids, or crossing over, while important for meiosis, do not directly demonstrate independent assortment as defined by Mendel's second law.
