Students in a genetics laboratory began an experiment in an attempt to increase heat tolerance in two strains of Drosophila melanogaster. One strain was trapped from the wild six weeks before the experiment was to begin; the other was obtained from a Drosophila repository at a university laboratory. In which strain would you expect to see the most rapid and extensive response to heat-tolerance selection, and why?
