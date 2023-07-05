Skip to main content
Pearson+ Logo
Genetics20. Quantitative GeneticsAnalyzing Trait Variance
1:49 minutes
Problem 25
Textbook Question

Students in a genetics laboratory began an experiment in an attempt to increase heat tolerance in two strains of Drosophila melanogaster. One strain was trapped from the wild six weeks before the experiment was to begin; the other was obtained from a Drosophila repository at a university laboratory. In which strain would you expect to see the most rapid and extensive response to heat-tolerance selection, and why?

Verified Solution
clock
1m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
14
Was this helpful?
8:34m

Watch next

Master Analyzing Trait Variance with a bite sized video explanation from Kylia Goodner

Start learning
08:34
Analyzing Trait Variance
Kylia Goodner
70
2
Click to get Pearson+ appDownload the Mobile app
© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.