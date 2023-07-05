Skip to main content
Problem 22b
Suppose a polygenic system for producing color in kernels of a grain is controlled by three additive genes, G, M, and T. There are two alleles of each gene, G₁ and G₂, M₁, and M₂, and T₁ and T₂. The phenotypic effects of the three genotypes of the G gene are G₁G₁ = 6 units of color, G₁G₂ = 3 units of color, and G₂G₂ = 1 unit of color. The phenotypic effects for genes M and T are similar, giving the phenotype of a plant with the genotype G₁G₁M₁M₁T₁T₁ a total of 18 units of color and a plant with the genotype G₂G₂M₂M₂T₂T₂ a total of 3 units of color. Two trihybrid plants are mated. What is the expected proportion of progeny plants displaying 9 units of color? Explain your answer.

