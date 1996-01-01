Which of the following represent trait variation caused from genetic variation?
20. Quantitative Genetics
Analyzing Trait Variance
If you wanted to identify what proportion of trait variation is due to the environment, you would do what?
If you wanted to identify what proportion of trait variation is due to genetics, you would do what?
How do we assess environmental factors to determine if they impact the phenotype of a quantitatively inherited trait?
A dark-red strain and a white strain of wheat are crossed and produce an intermediate, medium-red F₁. When the F₁ plants are interbred, an F₂ generation is produced in a ratio of 1 dark-red: 4 medium-dark-red: 6 medium-red: 4 light-red: 1 white. Further crosses reveal that the dark-red and white F₂ plants are true breeding
Predict the outcome of the F1 and F2 generations in a cross between a true-breeding medium-red plant and a white plant.
A dark-red strain and a white strain of wheat are crossed and produce an intermediate, medium-red F₁. When the F₁ plants are interbred, an F₂ generation is produced in a ratio of 1 dark-red: 4 medium-dark-red: 6 medium-red: 4 light-red: 1 white. Further crosses reveal that the dark-red and white F₂ plants are true breeding
Assign symbols to these alleles, and list possible genotypes that give rise to the medium-red and light-red phenotypes.
Height in humans depends on the additive action of genes. Assume that this trait is controlled by the four loci R, S, T, and U and that environmental effects are negligible. Instead of additive versus nonadditive alleles, assume that additive and partially additive alleles exist. Additive alleles contribute two units, and partially additive alleles contribute one unit to height.
If an individual with the minimum height specified by these genes marries an individual of intermediate or moderate height, will any of their children be taller than the tall parent? Why or why not?
Height in humans depends on the additive action of genes. Assume that this trait is controlled by the four loci R, S, T, and U and that environmental effects are negligible. Instead of additive versus nonadditive alleles, assume that additive and partially additive alleles exist. Additive alleles contribute two units, and partially additive alleles contribute one unit to height.
Can two individuals of moderate height produce offspring that are much taller or shorter than either parent? If so, how?
An inbred strain of plants has a mean height of 24 cm. A second strain of the same species from a different geographic region also has a mean height of 24 cm. When plants from the two strains are crossed together, the F₁ plants are the same height as the parent plants. However, the F₂ generation shows a wide range of heights; the majority are like the P₁ and F₁ plants, but approximately 4 of 1000 are only 12 cm high and about 4 of 1000 are 36 cm high.
How many gene pairs are involved?
An inbred strain of plants has a mean height of 24 cm. A second strain of the same species from a different geographic region also has a mean height of 24 cm. When plants from the two strains are crossed together, the F₁ plants are the same height as the parent plants. However, the F₂ generation shows a wide range of heights; the majority are like the P₁ and F₁ plants, but approximately 4 of 1000 are only 12 cm high and about 4 of 1000 are 36 cm high.
What mode of inheritance is occurring here?
An inbred strain of plants has a mean height of 24 cm. A second strain of the same species from a different geographic region also has a mean height of 24 cm. When plants from the two strains are crossed together, the F₁ plants are the same height as the parent plants. However, the F₂ generation shows a wide range of heights; the majority are like the P₁ and F₁ plants, but approximately 4 of 1000 are only 12 cm high and about 4 of 1000 are 36 cm high.
Indicate three possible genotypes that could account for F₂ plants that are 18 cm high and three that account for F₂ plants that are 33 cm high.
An inbred strain of plants has a mean height of 24 cm. A second strain of the same species from a different geographic region also has a mean height of 24 cm. When plants from the two strains are crossed together, the F₁ plants are the same height as the parent plants. However, the F₂ generation shows a wide range of heights; the majority are like the P₁ and F₁ plants, but approximately 4 of 1000 are only 12 cm high and about 4 of 1000 are 36 cm high.
Indicate one possible set of genotypes for the original P₁ parents and the F₁ plants that could account for these results.
An inbred strain of plants has a mean height of 24 cm. A second strain of the same species from a different geographic region also has a mean height of 24 cm. When plants from the two strains are crossed together, the F₁ plants are the same height as the parent plants. However, the F₂ generation shows a wide range of heights; the majority are like the P₁ and F₁ plants, but approximately 4 of 1000 are only 12 cm high and about 4 of 1000 are 36 cm high.
How much does each gene contribute to plant height?
Two inbred lines of sunflowers (P₁ and P₂) produce different total weights of seeds per flower head. The mean weight of seeds (grams) and the variance of seed weights in different generations are as follows:
Use the information above to determine VG, VE, and VP for this trait.
Two pure-breeding wheat strains, one producing dark red kernels and the other producing white kernels, are crossed to produce F₁ with pink kernel color. When an F₁ plant is self-fertilized and its seed collected and planted, the resulting F₂ consists of 160 plants with kernel colors as shown in the following table.
Using clearly defined allele symbols of your choice, give genotypes for the parental strains and the F₁. Describe the genotypes that produce the different phenotypes in the F₂.