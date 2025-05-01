Genetics
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Master Cancer Mutations with a bite sized video explanation from Kylia Goodner
True or False:Proto-oncogenes are mutated versions of oncogenes
Which of the following proteins is an example of a tumor suppressor?
How can mutations in non-coding segments of DNA contribute to the development of cancers?
Radiation is frequently used as part of the treatment of cancer. The radiation works by damaging DNA and components of the cell. Under what circumstances do you think radiation treatment is a good choice to treat cancer?