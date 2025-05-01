Table of contents
- 1. Introduction to Genetics42m
- 2. Mendel's Laws of Inheritance3h 37m
- 3. Extensions to Mendelian Inheritance2h 41m
- 4. Genetic Mapping and Linkage2h 28m
- 5. Genetics of Bacteria and Viruses1h 21m
- 6. Chromosomal Variation1h 48m
- 7. DNA and Chromosome Structure56m
- 8. DNA Replication1h 10m
- 9. Mitosis and Meiosis1h 34m
- 10. Transcription1h 0m
- 11. Translation58m
- 12. Gene Regulation in Prokaryotes1h 19m
- 13. Gene Regulation in Eukaryotes44m
- 14. Genetic Control of Development44m
- 15. Genomes and Genomics1h 50m
- 16. Transposable Elements47m
- 17. Mutation, Repair, and Recombination1h 6m
- 18. Molecular Genetic Tools19m
- 19. Cancer Genetics29m
- 20. Quantitative Genetics1h 26m
- 21. Population Genetics50m
- 22. Evolutionary Genetics29m
19. Cancer Genetics
Cancer Mutations
Multiple Choice
Which of the following proteins is an example of a tumor suppressor?
A
Ras GTPase
B
HPV E6 protein
C
p53 transcription factor
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Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the role of tumor suppressor proteins: Tumor suppressor proteins are crucial in regulating cell division, repairing DNA mistakes, and ensuring cells do not proliferate uncontrollably.
Identify the function of p53: The p53 transcription factor is a well-known tumor suppressor that plays a key role in preventing cancer formation by inducing cell cycle arrest, apoptosis, or senescence in response to DNA damage.
Differentiate between oncogenes and tumor suppressors: Oncogenes, like Ras GTPase, promote cell division and survival, whereas tumor suppressors, like p53, inhibit these processes to prevent tumor development.
Examine the role of HPV E6 protein: HPV E6 protein is not a tumor suppressor; it is an oncogenic protein that can degrade p53, thereby promoting cancer progression.
Conclude with the identification: Based on the functions and roles, p53 is the correct example of a tumor suppressor protein among the options provided.
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