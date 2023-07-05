Skip to main content
Genetics17. Mutation, Repair, and RecombinationTypes of Mutations
Shown below are two homologous lengths of the alpha and beta chains of human hemoglobin. Consult a genetic code dictionary (Figure 13.7), and determine how many amino acid substitutions may have occurred as a result of a single nucleotide substitution. For any that cannot occur as a result of a single change, determine the minimal mutational distance.

Alpha: ala val ala his val asp asp met pro
Beta: gly leu ala his leu asp asn leu lys

