- 1. Introduction to Genetics42m
- 2. Mendel's Laws of Inheritance3h 37m
- 3. Extensions to Mendelian Inheritance2h 41m
- 4. Genetic Mapping and Linkage2h 28m
- 5. Genetics of Bacteria and Viruses1h 21m
- 6. Chromosomal Variation1h 48m
- 7. DNA and Chromosome Structure56m
- 8. DNA Replication1h 10m
- 9. Mitosis and Meiosis1h 34m
- 10. Transcription1h 0m
- 11. Translation58m
- 12. Gene Regulation in Prokaryotes1h 19m
- 13. Gene Regulation in Eukaryotes44m
- 14. Genetic Control of Development44m
- 15. Genomes and Genomics1h 50m
- 16. Transposable Elements47m
- 17. Mutation, Repair, and Recombination1h 6m
- 18. Molecular Genetic Tools19m
- 19. Cancer Genetics29m
- 20. Quantitative Genetics1h 26m
- 21. Population Genetics50m
- 22. Evolutionary Genetics29m
Bioinformatics is especially useful at what?
True or False:
Single nucleotide polymorphisms are common in the human population.
Write a brief essay that discusses the impact of recombinant DNA technology on genetics as we perceive the discipline today.
How do you think the determination that DNA is the hereditary material affected the direction of biological research?
What is the central dogma of biology? Identify and describe the molecular processes that accomplish the flow of genetic information described in the central dogma.
Ethical and social issues have become a large part of the public discussion of genetics and genetic testing. Choose two of the propositions presented here and prepare a list of arguments for and against them.
Gene therapy should be used on humans when it can correct a hereditary condition such as sickle cell disease.