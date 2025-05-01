Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!
Multiple Choice
In modern genetics, which of the following is an advantage of using DNA technology?
A
It can determine an individual’s complete phenotype with perfect accuracy from DNA sequence alone.
B
It prevents mutations from occurring during DNA replication in living cells.
C
It guarantees that all inherited diseases can be permanently eliminated from a population in a single generation.
D
It allows detection of specific genetic variants for diagnosis or identification, even from very small DNA samples.
0 Comments
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the context of DNA technology in modern genetics, which involves techniques to analyze, manipulate, or detect DNA sequences.
Evaluate each option by considering what DNA technology can realistically achieve based on current scientific knowledge.
Recognize that DNA technology allows for the detection of specific genetic variants, which can be used for diagnosis or identification purposes, even from very small DNA samples.
Note that DNA technology does not provide perfect prediction of an individual's complete phenotype from DNA alone, as phenotype is influenced by multiple factors including environment and gene interactions.
Understand that DNA technology cannot prevent mutations during DNA replication in living cells, nor can it guarantee the permanent elimination of all inherited diseases in a single generation.
Watch next
Master Modern Genetics with a bite sized video explanation from Kylia