Most organisms display a circadian rhythm, a cycling of biological processes that is roughly synchronized with day length (e.g., jet lag occurs in humans when rapid movement between time zones causes established circadian rhythms to be out of synch with daylight hours). In Drosophila, pupae eclose (emerge as adults after metamorphosis) at dawn.



Using this knowledge, how would you screen for Drosophila mutants that have an impaired circadian rhythm?