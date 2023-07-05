Skip to main content
Pearson+ Logo
Genetics12. Gene Regulation in ProkaryotesTryptophan Operon and Attenuation
1:47 minutes
Problem 1
Textbook Question

In this chapter, we focused on the regulation of gene expression in bacteria. Along the way, we found many opportunities to consider the methods and reasoning by which much of this information was acquired. From the explanations given in the chapter, what answers would you propose to the following fundamental questions? How do we know that the trp operon is a repressible control system, in contrast to the lac operon, which is an inducible control system?

Verified Solution
clock
1m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
43
Was this helpful?
2:41m

Watch next

Master Trp Repressor with a bite sized video explanation from Kylia Goodner

Start learning
02:41
Trp Repressor
Kylia Goodner
198
2
09:11
Trp Attenuation
Kylia Goodner
188
2
03:21
Alternative trp regulation
Kylia Goodner
104
1
1
Click to get Pearson+ appDownload the Mobile app
© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.