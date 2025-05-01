Table of contents
- 1. Introduction to Genetics42m
- 2. Mendel's Laws of Inheritance3h 37m
- 3. Extensions to Mendelian Inheritance2h 41m
- 4. Genetic Mapping and Linkage2h 28m
- 5. Genetics of Bacteria and Viruses1h 21m
- 6. Chromosomal Variation1h 48m
- 7. DNA and Chromosome Structure56m
- 8. DNA Replication1h 10m
- 9. Mitosis and Meiosis1h 34m
- 10. Transcription1h 0m
- 11. Translation58m
- 12. Gene Regulation in Prokaryotes1h 19m
- 13. Gene Regulation in Eukaryotes44m
- 14. Genetic Control of Development44m
- 15. Genomes and Genomics1h 50m
- 16. Transposable Elements47m
- 17. Mutation, Repair, and Recombination1h 6m
- 18. Molecular Genetic Tools19m
- 19. Cancer Genetics29m
- 20. Quantitative Genetics1h 26m
- 21. Population Genetics50m
- 22. Evolutionary Genetics29m
12. Gene Regulation in Prokaryotes
Tryptophan Operon and Attenuation
Multiple Choice
If tryptophan levels are low, attenuation does what to the trp operon?
A
Translation stalls, forming anti-termination sequence which promotes transcription
B
Translation is activated and promotes tryptophan creation
C
Transcription is inhibited
D
A termination structure is formed blocking translation
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Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the role of the trp operon: The trp operon is a group of genes used by bacteria to produce tryptophan when it is not available in the environment.
Recognize the concept of attenuation: Attenuation is a regulatory mechanism that controls gene expression by prematurely terminating transcription based on tryptophan levels.
Identify the effect of low tryptophan levels: When tryptophan levels are low, the ribosome stalls during translation of the leader peptide, which is part of the mRNA transcript.
Explain the formation of the anti-termination sequence: The stalling of the ribosome allows the formation of an anti-termination hairpin structure in the mRNA, preventing the formation of a termination hairpin.
Conclude the effect on transcription: The anti-termination structure allows RNA polymerase to continue transcription of the trp operon, leading to the production of enzymes necessary for tryptophan synthesis.
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Related Practice
Multiple Choice
Which of the following evidence best supports the claim that tryptophan functions as a corepressor in the trp operon?
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Multiple Choice
What is the name of the sequence responsible for regulating the trp operon through attenuation?
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Textbook Question
How do we know that the trp operon is a repressible control system, in contrast to the lac operon, which is an inducible control system?
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Textbook Question
Transcriptional regulation of operon gene expression involves the interaction of molecules with one another and of regulatory molecules with segments of DNA. In this context, define and give an example of each of the following:
Attenuation
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Textbook Question
Transcriptional regulation of operon gene expression involves the interaction of molecules with one another and of regulatory molecules with segments of DNA. In this context, define and give an example of each of the following:
Corepressor
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