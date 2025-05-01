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Multiple Choice
Gene conversion can cause a Aa genotype to be sorted into gametes in which way?
A
All gametes get A allele
B
All gametes get a allele
C
½ gametes get A and ½ gametes get a
D
¾ gametes get a and ¼ gametes get A
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Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of gene conversion: Gene conversion is a process where genetic information is transferred from one DNA helix to another, altering the genotype of the gametes produced.
Recognize that gene conversion can lead to non-Mendelian inheritance patterns, meaning the expected 1:1 ratio of alleles in gametes may be altered.
Consider the mechanism of gene conversion: During meiosis, homologous recombination can result in one allele being preferentially converted to another, affecting the distribution of alleles in gametes.
Analyze the given genotype Aa: Normally, Aa would produce gametes with a 1:1 ratio of A to a alleles. However, gene conversion can skew this ratio.
Apply the concept to the problem: Gene conversion can result in a higher proportion of one allele in the gametes. In this case, ¾ of the gametes receive the a allele and ¼ receive the A allele, indicating a bias towards the a allele due to gene conversion.
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