Recombination
Recombination Practice Problems
In a genetics class, students are studying the phenomenon of crossing over during meiosis. They are asked to determine which scenario most likely results in genes being inherited together.
In a genetics experiment, Dr. Smith observed the offspring of two crossed fruit fly strains to determine the recombination frequency between gene A and gene B. Out of 200 total offspring, 50 showed traits that were recombinant. What is the recombination frequency?
What term best defines the event in which pieces from two non-sister chromatids are broken and then rejoined to one another?
During a biology seminar on cellular processes, a speaker discusses mechanisms that contribute to variation in offspring during sexual reproduction. Which mechanism specifically involves swapping sections between paired chromosomes, enhancing genetic variability in offspring?