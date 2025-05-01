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Multiple Choice
Homologous recombination repairs double-strand breaks only
A
True
B
False
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Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of homologous recombination: It is a process that repairs DNA double-strand breaks using a homologous sequence as a template.
Recognize that homologous recombination is not the only mechanism for repairing double-strand breaks. Other mechanisms include non-homologous end joining (NHEJ) and microhomology-mediated end joining (MMEJ).
Consider the context in which homologous recombination is used: It is typically employed during the late S and G2 phases of the cell cycle when a sister chromatid is available as a template.
Evaluate the statement: 'Homologous recombination repairs double-strand breaks only.' This implies exclusivity, which is incorrect because other repair mechanisms exist.
Conclude that the statement is false because homologous recombination is one of several pathways that can repair double-strand breaks, not the only one.
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