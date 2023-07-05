In a species of the cat family, eye color can be gray, blue, green, or brown, and each trait is true breeding. In separate crosses involving homozygous parents, the following data were obtained:
Cross P₁ F₁ F₂
A green x gray all green 3/4 green: 1/4 gray
B green x brown all green 3/4 green: 1/4 brown
C. gray x brown. all green 9/16 green: 3/16 brown
3/16 gray: 1/16 blue
In a cross between a gray-eyed cat and one of unknown genotype and phenotype, the F₁ generation was not observed. However, the F₂ resulted in the same F₂ ratio as in cross C. Determine the genotypes and phenotypes of the unknown P₁ and F₁ cats.
