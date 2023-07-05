In a species of the cat family, eye color can be gray, blue, green, or brown, and each trait is true breeding. In separate crosses involving homozygous parents, the following data were obtained:
Cross P₁ F₁ F₂
A green x gray all green 3/4 green: 1/4 gray
B green x brown all green 3/4 green: 1/4 brown
C. gray x brown. all green 9/16 green: 3/16 brown
3/16 gray: 1/16 blue
Analyze the data. How many genes are involved? Define gene symbols and indicate which genotypes yield each phenotype.
