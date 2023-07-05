Skip to main content
Genetics2. Mendel's Laws of InheritanceProbability and Genetics
Problem 20b
In a plant, a tall variety was crossed with a dwarf variety. All F₁ plants were tall. When F₁xF₁ plants were interbred, 9/16 of the F₂ were tall and 7/16 were dwarf. Explain the inheritance of height by indicating the number of gene pairs involved and by designating which genotypes yield tall and which yield dwarf. (Use dashes where appropriate.)

Verified Solution
