Do autosomes contain genes that influence biological sex determination in humans?
A
No, only sex chromosomes contain genes related to biological sex.
B
Yes, some autosomal genes play a role in sex determination.
C
No, autosomes are unrelated to any aspect of sex determination.
D
Yes, but only in non-mammalian species.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the difference between autosomes and sex chromosomes: Autosomes are chromosomes that are not directly involved in determining the biological sex of an organism, while sex chromosomes (such as X and Y in humans) carry genes that primarily influence sex determination.
Recall that in humans, the primary sex determination system is based on the presence or absence of the Y chromosome, specifically the SRY gene located on the Y chromosome, which triggers male development.
Recognize that although sex chromosomes carry the main sex-determining genes, some genes located on autosomes can influence or modify aspects of sexual development and differentiation, such as genes involved in hormone production or receptor function.
Conclude that autosomes do contain genes that can influence biological sex determination indirectly, even though the primary sex-determining genes are on the sex chromosomes.
Therefore, the correct understanding is that some autosomal genes play a role in sex determination, complementing the function of sex chromosome genes.
