Which of the following statements about sex chromosomes is incorrect?
A
The Y chromosome carries more genes than the X chromosome.
B
Some genes on the X chromosome are not related to sex determination.
C
Sex chromosomes determine the genetic sex of an individual.
D
In humans, females typically have two X chromosomes and males have one X and one Y chromosome.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Review the basic characteristics of human sex chromosomes: females typically have two X chromosomes (XX), and males have one X and one Y chromosome (XY).
Understand that sex chromosomes determine the genetic sex of an individual, with the presence of the Y chromosome generally leading to male development.
Recognize that the X chromosome carries many genes, some of which are unrelated to sex determination, meaning it has a broader genetic role beyond just determining sex.
Recall that the Y chromosome is much smaller than the X chromosome and carries fewer genes, primarily related to male sex determination and spermatogenesis.
Compare the gene content of the X and Y chromosomes to identify which statement is incorrect: since the Y chromosome carries fewer genes than the X chromosome, the statement claiming the Y chromosome carries more genes is incorrect.
