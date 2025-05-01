Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!
Multiple Choice
In eukaryotic organisms, what is the final result of meiosis starting from one diploid germ cell?
A
Four genetically identical diploid daughter cells produced after two rounds of DNA replication
B
Four genetically distinct haploid cells (gametes or spores), each with half the original chromosome number
C
Two genetically identical diploid daughter cells with the same chromosome number as the parent cell
D
Two genetically distinct haploid cells produced after a single division without recombination
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the starting point of meiosis, which is a diploid germ cell containing two sets of chromosomes (2n).
Step 2: Recognize that meiosis consists of two consecutive divisions: meiosis I and meiosis II, but only one round of DNA replication occurs before meiosis I.
Step 3: During meiosis I, homologous chromosomes separate, reducing the chromosome number by half, resulting in two haploid cells (n), each with genetically distinct chromosomes due to recombination and independent assortment.
Step 4: In meiosis II, the sister chromatids of each chromosome separate, similar to mitosis, producing four haploid cells in total.
Step 5: Conclude that the final result of meiosis is four genetically distinct haploid cells (gametes or spores), each containing half the chromosome number of the original diploid germ cell.
