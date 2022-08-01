Recombination after Double Strand Breaks

Okay so the double strand breaks, like the single strand breaks, follow certain steps. Again this image goes along with these written steps here. So I'm going to just go through the image. So what happens here is you have two homologous chromosomes. Remember there's two D. N. A strands because each chromosome has two D. N. A. Strands that make up a double helix. So what happens is you get a double strand break usually just in one of them not in both. So a double strand break and a protein comes in called wreck A. And this creates sort of gets rid of these nucleotides here to create what's called a three prime overhang. Let me back out of the way. So you make sure you can see everything now when this three prime overhang is here. What happens is again a an invasion occurs where the blue invades the red and the red invades the blue. Um in order to be able to make sure that it has complementary nucleotides. Because if there's a double strand break that means that you're missing nucleotides. And therefore you need to get those nucleotides from the blue strand because the blue strand will have them because they're homologous chromosomes. So they have the same information on them. So um this blue strand here goes up to have give a template for this top red strand that's now broken and this red strand invades the blue strand so that it can get a complimentary D. N. A sequence to repair that broken strand as well. Now this strand here when it's a double strand break is called a holiday junction. And this holiday junction can also move up and down the chromosome. So here's an example. There's two Holliday junctions forming here where this strand because it's not broken, it's um it's one continuous piece invading that red strand where the red string is broken. So you have these two that are forming here. But essentially the blue strand in both cases up here and down here is acting as a template to replace that information. So what happens is when these reform you get red blue and red. So you have this red strand here. This blue strand here and this red strand here and you have red red. And then the place where this was broken used the blue strand for as a template. So now you have the blue strand genetic information here. The same thing happens here. So you get one entire blue strand which is down here and you get blue blue. But then you get red where this red strand has invaded. But because it used the blue strand as a template, you see this blue line here. Now we call this a combination right? Because it's occurring at equivalent genetic locations and positions. But you can see that there's a combination. Now there can be slight differences between homologous chromosomes and we actually know this in a lot of ways right? There can be a little differences. So if you have two different alleles. Well if you do recombination that can result in a your homologous chromosome having different alleles than it did before. It can also um dominant or recessive alleles. It can also have different point mutations or something a slight a genetic change that gets transferred to that other strand when it didn't have it before because of those D. N. A. Double stranded breaks. So that's your combination. Let's not turn the page.

