Okay, so now let's talk about gene conversion. Now gene conversion is the non reciprocal genetic exchange between two closely linked genes. So we talked about recombination. We were talking about the same genetic low key low side. We're talking about the same genes of the same androgenic regions that equip different positions was the term I used. This is actually non reciprocal genetic exchange. So these are genes that may be closely linked, meaning that they're close together on the chromosomes but that they're not the same genes, it's not the same position. Non reciprocal, not the same. And so this is caused due to some kind of mismatch of base pairs during the duplex formation. So what this happens? So what happens is if you have some kind of break and you have another chromosome down here, if this chromosome this section here comes up and matches with this section due to either a closely related sequence or just a mismatch of D. N. A. Instead of invading this region. So this region would be recombination, right? Because it would be the same region. But this one it can actually be gene conversion because it's actually a non uh not the same region. And what can happen is it has the ability to convert one genetic allele into another allele. And so when you see this in real life, what happens is that if you have an a a genotype, So hetero ziggy's genotype and you put that genotype into gametes. Half of the gametes will get a dominant allele and half will get a recessive allele gene conversion will actually cause you to get 3/4 of the gametes with the dominant allele and 1/4 to get the recessive allele. Or it can be vice versa depending on how the convergence happened. So what happens here is you have two homologous chromosomes and some kind of conversion happens where it's it's not genetically precise and so you actually get the blue alleles transferring entirely to the red chromosome even though it's not at the same position. And so if you have have a A. Here and you have a um a here you can see how these gene conversions ended up resulting in um improper alil ratios. So that is gene conversion. So with that let's now move on.

