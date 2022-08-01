Recombination after Single Strand Breaks

Hi in this video we're gonna be talking about recombination. So let's talk about homologous recombination which is what this video is going to be about. And homologous recombination is defined by an exchange of genetic material and equivalent positions, meaning that the same genes the same position along two homologous chromosomes. Now it can be initiated. Second spell started by single strand breaks. You may also see these as single strand next same thing or double stranded breaks. We're gonna talk about each one individually. So first let's talk about the single strand breaks or nicks. So what happens is first is that all of this is the word form of this example here. So I'm gonna walk you through the example and if you need to go back and read it, this is exactly what I'm saying. So um here we have two homologous chromosomes, one and two. The reason there's four lines drawn here is because each homologous chromosome, the double helix, right? So there's two strands of D. N. A. So I'm not drawing it as a double helix because it's really confusing if it is but just know that these are double. These are two double helix is because they're two homologous chromosomes. Now I said we're going to talk about the single strand neck first. So that's what I you see here there's been some kind of nick or a break in one strand of each of the homologous chromosomes double helix is. And this strand leaves an opening so that the blue strand can invade the red and the red chromosome can invade the blue chromosome. So when that happens it creates this structure which is called a cross bridge structure here and it's actually spelled with one. I was just a typo here with the two eyes. And um the this cross bridge structure can move up and down the chromosome. And in a process called branch migration, let me back up. Is this crossbred moving now when the blue invades the red because they're homologous chromosomes. And because this happened at the equivalent position, this means that these two strands are now complementary. So hydrogen bonds begin forming between the blue and the red strands on both of these regions where it's invaded. Now when this happens it's often drawn like this weird X structure here. And this is because um it's easy to see how the chromosomes are made but not so easy to refer from here. But essentially what you're seeing is this so you're seeing um this X. Is here this cross bridges here. And so what happens is that at this cross bridge there is a um enzyme that comes in and makes another nick. And this nick occurs here. So what you get is you get one set of homologous chromosomes which is now here and you get one set which is over here. Now, these are not drawn equally. That's just because of me not because they aren't actually equal. Um But essentially these two homologous chromosomes now contain a mixture of red and blue D. N. A. And you can see them down here. So you have the first homologous chromosome in the second and now they have mixtures of red and blue D. N. A. On both of the D. N. A. Strands even though there was just one invasion that occurred. So don't get confused by this image. It's just it's not that the chromosomes actually make this sort of X. Image, it's just drawn that way to show you where the nick is occurring and how these chromosomes are being made in the end. So that is the single strand breaks. Let's now turn the page.

