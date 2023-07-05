The human β-globin wild-type allele and a certain mutant allele are identical in sequence except for a single base-pair substitution that changes one nucleotide at the end of intron 2. The wild-type and mutant sequences of the affected portion of pre-mRNA are



Intron 2 Exon 3 _

wild type 5′-CCUCCCACAG CUCCUG-3′

mutant. 5′-CCUCCCACUG CUCCUG-3′



Speculate about the way in which this base substitution causes mutation of β-globin protein.