The human β-globin wild-type allele and a certain mutant allele are identical in sequence except for a single base-pair substitution that changes one nucleotide at the end of intron 2. The wild-type and mutant sequences of the affected portion of pre-mRNA are
Intron 2 Exon 3 _
wild type 5′-CCUCCCACAG CUCCUG-3′
mutant. 5′-CCUCCCACUG CUCCUG-3′
Speculate about the way in which this base substitution causes mutation of β-globin protein.
