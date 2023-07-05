Skip to main content
Pearson+ Logo
Genetics17. Mutation, Repair, and RecombinationTypes of Mutations
1:42 minutes
Problem 22d
Textbook Question

The human β-globin wild-type allele and a certain mutant allele are identical in sequence except for a single base-pair substitution that changes one nucleotide at the end of intron 2. The wild-type and mutant sequences of the affected portion of pre-mRNA are

                   Intron 2                        Exon 3        _
wild type     5′-CCUCCCACAG      CUCCUG-3′
mutant.       5′-CCUCCCACUG      CUCCUG-3′

Speculate about the way in which this base substitution causes mutation of β-globin protein.

Verified Solution
clock
1m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
2
Was this helpful?
9:49m

Watch next

Master Point Mutations with a bite sized video explanation from Kylia Goodner

Start learning
09:49
Point Mutations
Kylia Goodner
239
2
03:49
Base Distortions
Kylia Goodner
140
2
2
10:48
Mutations and Phenotypes
Kylia Goodner
133
1
Click to get Pearson+ appDownload the Mobile app
© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.