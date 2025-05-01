Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!
Multiple Choice
In humans, what is the end result of meiosis starting from one diploid germ cell?
A
Two genetically identical diploid daughter cells, each with the same chromosome number as the parent cell
B
Four genetically distinct haploid daughter cells (gametes), each with one set of chromosomes
C
Two genetically distinct haploid daughter cells produced after one division
D
Four genetically identical diploid daughter cells produced by two rounds of DNA replication
1
Step 1: Understand the starting point of meiosis, which is a diploid germ cell containing two sets of chromosomes (one from each parent).
Step 2: Recall that meiosis consists of two consecutive divisions: meiosis I and meiosis II, but only one round of DNA replication occurs before meiosis I.
Step 3: During meiosis I, homologous chromosomes separate, reducing the chromosome number by half, resulting in two haploid cells that are genetically distinct due to crossing over and independent assortment.
Step 4: In meiosis II, the sister chromatids of each chromosome separate, similar to mitosis, producing four haploid daughter cells in total.
Step 5: Conclude that the final products of meiosis are four genetically distinct haploid daughter cells (gametes), each containing one set of chromosomes, which is essential for sexual reproduction.
