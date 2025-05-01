Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!
Multiple Choice
In meiosis II, what is the primary event that distinguishes it from meiosis I?
A
Sister chromatids separate during anaphase II, producing haploid cells with unduplicated chromosomes.
B
DNA replication occurs again to prepare chromosomes for separation.
C
Homologous chromosomes pair (synapsis) and exchange segments by crossing over.
D
Homologous chromosomes separate to reduce the chromosome number from diploid to haploid.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Recall the main purpose of meiosis I and meiosis II: Meiosis I reduces the chromosome number by separating homologous chromosomes, while meiosis II separates sister chromatids without changing the chromosome number.
Identify the key event in meiosis I: Homologous chromosomes pair up (synapsis) and then separate during anaphase I, which reduces the chromosome number from diploid to haploid.
Understand that DNA replication occurs only once before meiosis begins, during the S phase of interphase, and does not happen again before meiosis II.
Focus on meiosis II: The primary distinguishing event is the separation of sister chromatids during anaphase II, which results in haploid cells containing unduplicated chromosomes.
Summarize the difference: Meiosis I separates homologous chromosomes, while meiosis II separates sister chromatids, completing the process of producing haploid gametes.
