In prophase II of meiosis, which event occurs?
Homologous chromosomes pair (synapsis) and crossing over occurs between non-sister chromatids.
Sister chromatids separate and move to opposite poles of the cell.
Two haploid nuclei form and cytokinesis produces four genetically identical diploid cells.
Chromosomes (each still consisting of two sister chromatids) re-condense, the nuclear envelope breaks down (if re-formed), and a new spindle forms in each haploid cell.
1
Recall the stages of meiosis, focusing on the differences between meiosis I and meiosis II, especially what happens during prophase I and prophase II.
Understand that during prophase I, homologous chromosomes pair up (synapsis) and crossing over occurs, but this does not happen in prophase II.
Recognize that meiosis II resembles a mitotic division where sister chromatids are separated, but this separation happens later, during anaphase II, not prophase II.
Identify that in prophase II, chromosomes (each still consisting of two sister chromatids) re-condense, the nuclear envelope breaks down if it had re-formed after meiosis I, and a new spindle apparatus forms in each haploid cell.
Conclude that the key events of prophase II prepare the cell for the second meiotic division without pairing homologous chromosomes or crossing over.
